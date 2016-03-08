Barcelona and Manchester City want Inter's Bastoni
19 January at 13:00Promoted with flying colors and not only by Inter. Alessandro Bastoni's season with the Nerazzurri shirt is one of those to be framed and, of those that do not regret the 31 million euros put in the budget to buy him from Atalanta and put him both at the center of present and future projects. The defender born in 1999 convinced Antonio Conte and is already very popular with the top clubs in Europe.
During the season, Bastoni has been reported, observed and followed by the scouts of both Barcelona and Manchester City who, according to the Calciomercato, have drawn up only extremely positive reports for the left-handed centre back and are ready for a summer assault.
Conte has no intention of losing him, he trusts Bastoni to the point of preferring him several times to Diego Godin also because he represents the only left-handed alternative in the department. For this reason, the Nerazzurri club has no intention of depriving itself of Bastoni and, on the contrary, is ready to arm it to remove foreign pressure.
A new contract, with an increase and prizes, is already in the pipeline even if there is no hurry to complete it.
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments