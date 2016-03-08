Barcelona defender reveals why he refused to sign with Juventus
27 April at 14:25Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet has revealed that he rejected a chance to join Juventus when he was 18. "They called my dad to go to Turin", Lenglet told El Periodico. "I went to Turin with him, we visited the training complex and we went to the Stadium to watch a game against Empoli. I thought it was all too big for me, I was only 18 and I had just played 10 games with Nancy before".
"They had Chiellini, Barzagli and Bonucci, signing with Juve in that moment could have been risky. Economically, the offer was good but it was a risk for my career, I wasn't ready, I wouldn't be able to compete and I decided to say no".
"It was my decision and my parents agreed. I wanted to discover the Juventus world, what they could offer me. It would have been easy to sign for them but it wasn't the right time, I have no regrets".
