Barcelona director admits Rafinha could remain at Inter
28 May at 22:30Barcelona’s International director of football Rafinha talked to Premium Sport and revealed that Rafinha could remain at Inter next season.
The Brazilian midfielder joined the San Siro hierarchy on loan with option to buy. Inter, however, can’t afford to make the player’s move permanent for € 35 million and the clubs will meet in the coming days to discuss a transfer with a lower price-tag.
“Rafinha could remain at Inter, let’s see what will happen in the coming days”, Braida said.
Inter are not going to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal but they have a chance to make Rafinha’s loan move permanent as the player is pushing to remain at the club for the 2018/19 campaign.
Piero Ausilio will meet Barcelona in the coming days to decide whether Rafinha con move to Inter for a lower fee or if the player’s loan move can be extended for one or two more seasons.
