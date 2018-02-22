The Brazilian midfielder joined the San Siro hierarchy on loan with option to buy. Inter, however, can’t afford to make the player’s move permanent for € 35 million and the clubs will meet in the coming days to discuss a transfer with a lower price-tag.“Rafinha could remain at Inter, let’s see what will happen in the coming days”, Braida said.Inter are not going to sign Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal but they have a chance to make Rafinha’s loan move permanent as the player is pushing to remain at the club for the 2018/19 campaign.Piero Ausilio will meet Barcelona in the coming days to decide whether Rafinha con move to Inter for a lower fee or if the player’s loan move can be extended for one or two more seasons.