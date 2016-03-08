Barcelona identify four temporary replacements for Suarez but Inter's Lautaro is the main goal
22 January at 11:40Barcelona are searching for a new centre forward this month due to the injury to Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, with four names in particular being considered, according to a report from Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana are following Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Valencia’s Rodrigo, Napoli’s Fernando Llorente and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud. Both Giroud and Llorente are considered low cost options for a temporary fix, with the Catalan club preparing to sign their main target in the upcoming summer transfer window.
The Catalan club’s big target in the summer, the report continues, is Inter star Lautaro Martinez. The 22-year-old Argentine forward has a €111 million release clause valid only for foreign countries from the 1st to 15th July in his contract. By that time, the Nerazzurri hope to have offered him a new contract without this clause attached. Lautaro has scored 15 goals so far this season.
Apollo Heyes
