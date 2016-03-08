Barcelona initiate telephone contact with agents of Chelsea star
23 July at 19:30La Liga giants Barcelona have reportedly made telephonic contact with the entourage of Chelsea star Willian, as they look to sign the Brazilian this summer.
The former Shakhtar Donetsk man has drawn heavy links with a move the Catalan giants this summer and he has become one of Chelsea's most important players over the past three or four seasons.
Mundo Deportivo state that Barcelona have initiated contact with the agents of Willian, with Kia Joorabchian one of the two agents they have contacted.
Sky Sports have previously reported about multiple Barcelona bids for Willian, but Chelsea have pegged all of them back, with Roman Abramovich constantly treating the winger and Eden Hazard as untouchables in the transfer market.
It is stated Willian has already made it clear to Chelsea that he wants to leave the club this summer and Barcelona hope that initiating personal contact with the player will help them thrash out a deal.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments