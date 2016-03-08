Barcelona join race to sign Juventus midfield target
08 July at 12:15Spanish giants FC Barcelona have reportedly joined the race to sign Juventus target and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot.
The French midfielder has come leaps and bounds at PSG over the last three seasons and has become an important player for the Parc des Princes based side. He appeared in 33 Ligue 1 games last season, scoring once and assisting five times.
Mundo Deportivo report that Barcelona have joined the race to sign Rabiot, who has drawn links with Juventus over the past week.
PSG could be willing to sell Rabiot, whose contract runs out in the summer of 2019 and Tottenham too have been linked with him.
