Tottenham set sights on Juventus target
04 July at 15:25Premier League giants Tottenham have identified Juventus target and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot as a summer transfer target.
Rabiot's contract at PSG runs out in the summer of 2019 and he is likely to be allowed to leave PSG this summer. The Frenchman appeared 33 times in the Ligue 1 last season, scoring and assisting five times.
France Football report that Tottenham have set their sights on Rabiot as a replacement for the outgoing Mousa Dembele this summer, with Juventus also interested in the player.
It is said that Juventus have already made an approach for the player, who will leave this summer.
