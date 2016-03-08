Barcelona midfielder flirts with Inter amid rumours of a swap deal

.

For many weeks now, Lautaro Martinez has been linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. However, following a cracking season so far, Inter will hardly make any discounts. Therefore, as the release clause is set at €110m, technical counterparts could be needed.



"For any player, it's a great source of pride to be associated with a club as important and recognized as Inter. A club with a great manager and players at a world-class level," he stated. Arthur arrived at Barcelona two years ago for a total of €31m from Gremio. Since then, he has continued to show his quality on the European stage, certainly living up to the price tag. In an interview with Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), he flirted with the Nerazzurri.

One of the names that Inter have probed at Barcelona for the potential swap deal involving Lautaro Martinez is Arthur. The Brazilian midfielder has been in the sights on the Nerazzurri management before, and Antonio Conte appreciates his technical quality and flexibility​