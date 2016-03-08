

Barcelona will meet PSV Eindhoven for the first time since two 2-2 draws during the group stages of the 1997/98 Champions League campaign.



This will be the seventh overall meeting between Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven, with the Catalans having lost just one of the previous encounters (W2 D3); a 0-3 defeat in the 1977/78 UEFA Cup semi-final first leg in Holland.



PSV Eindhoven have never won away from home at Barcelona in European competition, losing one and drawing two of their three previous trips.



Barcelona have won just one of their three previous home matches against PSV, only against Bayern Munich (1), Real Madrid (1) and Liverpool (0) have Barca failed to win more than once in their first four meetings with a side at home in European competition.



Barcelona have won 24 of their last 26 Champions League games at the Camp Nou (W24 D2 L0), with their last defeat there dating back to May 2013 against Bayern Munich (0-3).



PSV Eindhoven have not won any of their last eight matches in the Champions League (D4 L4), the longest current run among the sides competing in this seasons competition (also Borussia Dortmund, Monaco, Club Brugge).



BARCELONA-PSV: PREDICTED LINE-UPS



Barcelona face Psv at the Nou Camp in the opening tie of this Champions League season.The Blaugrana are one of the favourites to win the competition but they will have to cross their paths with Tottenham and Inter in the group stage of the competition.Ter Stegen; Roberto, Piqué, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitić, Busquets, Coutinho; Dembélé, Suárez, Messi.Valverde.Zoet; Angeliño, Viergever, Schwaab, Dumfries; Hendrix, Rosario; Bergwijn, Pereiro, Lozano; De Jong.Van Bommel