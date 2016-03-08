Barcelona star confirms PSG offer
06 September at 15:40Barcelona star Ivan Rakitic has confirmed that clubs had made offers for him this past summer but he decided to stay at the Nou Camp.
Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in the summer of 2014 and has become a very important player for the club since then, winning one Champions League title and winning the La Liga title three times.
Rakitic was recently talking to Croatian newspaper Novi List and he was asked if there was interest from other clubs this past summer. The midfielder confirmed that offers were made from multiple clubs.
He said: "I have been contacted by several foreign clubs, but I preferred to stay in Spain."
We had previously reported that Paris Saint-Germain had made attempts to sign Rakitic this past summer, but the attempts were pegged back as Rakitic was not willing to leave the club.
