Barcelona star tells Juventus his plans for the future
25 February at 12:30Barcelona star Jordi Alba is going to sign a new contract with the La Liga giants and the agents of the talented full-back have already informed Juventus about his decision.
The Spaniard had been linked with joining the Old Lady in the summer but Barcelona have resumed talks to extend the player's stay at the club. Alba has accepted the offer of Barcelona and he is soon going to put pen to paper on a new agreement.
Our transfer pundit Fabrizio Romano claims Alba wasn't happy because Barcelona took too long to call him to discuss a possible contract extension.
An agreement, however, is really close now and the player has decided to remain in Barcelona. Juve have already been informed about the player's decision.
Alba will sign a new € 4 million-a-year deal for the next five campaigns. If Juve want a new full-back they'll have to look elsewhere.
