Barcelona target Antoine Griezmann reveals when his decision will come
02 June at 15:50Antoine Griezmann continues to be linked with a massive move to Barcelona (rumored to be around 100 million euros). The 27-year-old featured yesterday for France in a 3-1 win over Italy as they prepare for the World Cup and spoke about his future.
Divided between the possibility of leaving Atletico Madrid to join Barca or staying at the club, Griezmann has said that he plans to decide his own future before the World Cup. The tournament kicks off in just 12 days.
Griezmann responded to media concerning his decision: "Yes, it will be done before the competition."
Griezmann still has four years left on his Atleti deal. He has been at the club since 2014, scoring 79 goals in 142 appearances. Barcelona are hopeful they can secure the Frenchman to reinforce their attacking unit, as Luis Suarez is aging and new signing Ousmane Dembele did not live up to the billing in his first year at the club.
Also read: https://www.calciomercato.com/en/news/barcelona-man-city-and-man-utd-target-rules-out-summer-move-51785
Go to comments