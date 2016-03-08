Barcelona target completes Napoli medical, announcement imminent
03 July at 20:45Fabian Ruiz has completed his medical tests with Napoli and he is now going to sign a € 2.5 million-a-year deal for the next five years.
The 22-year-old had previously been linked with a move to Barcelona but Napoli were the quickest club in paying the player’s release clause after agreeing Jorginho’s € 55 million move to Manchester City.
Napoli have paid € 30 million for the talented Spanish midfielder who has had his medical tests at Romes’ Villa Stuart today. After Simone Verdi, Napoli will sign Fabian Ruiz plus Meret and Karnezis who are both going to arrive at the San Paolo in the coming days.
According to our sources no release clauses will be added in Fabian Ruiz’s new contract with Napoli.
The club’s official announcement is expected between today and tomorrow morning.
Fabian Ruiz is set to become Napoli’s second summer signing and is going to replace Jorginho who will join Guardiola at Man City.
