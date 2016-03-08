Barcelona to offer Inter five players for Lautaro Martinez: the details
25 March at 13:00Barcelona are prepared to offer five players for Inter striker Lautaro Martinez, amidst the uncertain economic future of the Catalan club thanks to the Coronavirus, according to a report from Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana are incredibly keen to sign the 22-year-old Argentine striker, who is contracted to Inter until 2023. They believe he would be the perfect replacement for the aging Luis Suarez, who is currently recovering from a serious injury. Whilst Barcelona initially wanted to offer Inter a deal worth over €111 million but with spread out payments, the Coronavirus emergency has caused the situation to change.
Barcelona are now prepared to offer five players to Inter for Lautaro, the report continues. The Blaugrana would give Inter Brazilian midfielder Arthur, French talent Jean-Clair Todibo, Chilean veteran Arturo Vidal, Portuguese right back Nélson Semedo and Spanish midfielder Carles Aleñá. The Nerazzurri previously attempted to sign Vidal in January, before securing the services of Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments