Barcelona have joined Manchester United in the race to nab Willian from Chelsea, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish outlet reports that the Brazilian - who managed 13 goals and 8 assists in a back-up role at Stamford Bridge in the 17/18 season - is being chased by Barcelona.

​There is a problem, however, namely that the Blues are reportedly asking for €80 million for the Seleçao man, even though he is already 29 years old.

It appears to be too much for the La Liga champions, though the attacking midfielder is very much liked by Ernesto Valverde.

The attacking midfielder has admired by Jose Mourinho, who worked closely with him in their days back at Chelsea.





Barcelona are looking for someone to replace Neymar, who played in a similar role, but left for PSG last summer for €222 million.