Barcelona transfer news: de Jong release clause revealed
24 January at 13:35Barcelona have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong. An operation that cost the Blaugrana more than € 80 million (READ the details here). The Dutchman will arrive at the Nou Camp in January and his release clause will be set to € 400 million.
De Jong had also been linked with Juventus and Psg but Barcelona managed to beat their competitors and are now waiting to welcome the talented Dutchman in the summer.
