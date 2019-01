Barcelona have completed the signing of Ajax midfielder Frankie de Jong. An operation that cost the Blaugrana more than € 80 million ( READ the details here ). The Dutchman will arrive at the Nou Camp in January and his release clause will be set to € 400 million.De Jong had also been linked with Juventus and Psg but Barcelona managed to beat their competitors and are now waiting to welcome the talented Dutchman in the summer.