Barcelona Vice-President Cardoner: 'Neymar wants to return'
27 June at 14:15
Neymar wants to return to Barcelona following his failed adventure in Paris. The Vice-President of Barcelona Jordi Cardoner has eliminated any doubt there may have been over whether the Brazilian superstar was indeed pushing for a move when he said "Neymar wants to return to Barcelona, but it is a topic that we have not yet discussed in the Governing Council. I hear and read many things, but the truth is that none of us contacted him. There are many players who would like to wear our shirt.” A full-fledged admission after the French media's rumors about Neymar’s willingness to do anything to leave Paris Saint Germain after just two seasons and return to Barcelona.
Cardoner then added: "I fully understand that he wants to come back, but we should review the ways he left and change that kind of scenario." This indicated that the Catalan club are aware of how much his stock has fallen in the two years he has been away from Spain, and that they will not offer him anything like the €36 million per season that he receives in France.
A key date in this negotiation, which could include Coutinho's move to Paris, may be July 8, when PSG will return to work to prepare for the next season. It is not excluded that, if the matter is not resolved by then, that Neymar could refuse to return to training, thereby forcing the club to move him on.
