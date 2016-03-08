Barcelona, Vidal returns to training: Inter ready to attack - the latest
02 January at 22:15Arturo Vidal has returned from his holidays in Chile, starting work with Barcelona once again today. The clash against Espanyol on Saturday could be his last game in La Liga, but not for the Catalan side, as they will take part in the Super Cupnational (maximum of two games).
After that, Inter are hoping that they can close a deal for the midfielder, as Antonio Conte wants to reunite with him for the second half of the season. Vidal's contract with Barcelona, which is worth €8.5m per year, expires in the summer of 2021.
Furthermore, he's valued at €15-20m by the Catalan side. The player's agent, Felicevich, is also in charge of Alexis Sanchez, who joined Inter from Man Utd this summer. As we have learned, Inter are all set to make an attempt for Vidal this month.
Then again, the operation is tough and it will take some hard negotiations from Marotta and co to secure the player.
