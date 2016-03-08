Barcelona want to include Junior Firpo in deal for Lautaro Martinez: Inter's plan
01 April at 14:30Barcelona are keen to include 23-year-old Spanish left back Junior Firpo in the deal for Inter forward Lautaro Martinez, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Blaugrana know that they cannot fully afford Lautaro’s €111 million release clause and so have been considering which players to offer to the Nerazzurri in exchange for the 22-year-old Argentine striker. The Catalan club are keen to include Firpo in the deal, although the Nerazzurri have never specifically shown interest in the left-back.
The Nerazzurri’s intention is to earn as much cash as possible from the sale of Lautaro, the report continues, and so may not be too interested in Barcelona’s idea. Firpo, who is contracted to the Catalan club until 2024, has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1196 minutes. In that time, he has scored one goal and provided one assist.
Apollo Heyes
