Barella on his future: 'I know nothing about Inter, England is the best place for football'
09 May at 21:35Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella has given an update on his future, saying that he knows nothing about his future and he also feels that England is the best place to play football.
The Italian has been a target for many clubs across Europe, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Juventus. This season, he has played 32 times in the Serie A, scoring once and assisting thrice.
Barella was recently talking to Radiolina recently and he was asked about his future, Inter Milan and playing in England.
"There are three games and I want to do them at most. Then we will sit down with the president and my agent to evaluate the best future for me and for Cagliari.
"Do they write about an agreement with Inter ? I know nothing about it. England? At the moment it is the most beautiful football, probably the two European finals will count four English teams."
