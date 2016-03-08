Barone on Castrovilli renewal: 'Prade has it sorted..'
01 October at 11:35The right-hand man of Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso has revealed that the club's sporting director Daniele Prade has everything sorted for the new contract of Gaetano Castrovilli.
The midfielder, who scored his first La Viola goal in the 3-1 routing of AC Milan at the weekend, has been one of the best players in the Serie A this season. Along with Federico Chiesa and Franck Ribery, he has impressed a lot for La Viola.
In an interview that Barone gave to Lady Radio, he talked about Castrovilli and a lot of other things.
He said: "I talk to him every day, let's see this week. I think Pradé has everything in the drawer. Gaetano reminds me so much of Marco Tardelli, he runs, has the determination and covers the field: in addition he has the dribbling."
On Federico Chiesa, he said: " I have a great relationship with him, I speak to him in English so that he practices it, but he speaks it perfectly. He is an important player for Italian football, I want him to express himself at his highest level."
On Vincenzo Montella, he said: "The decision was made when we purchased the team. We believed in Vincenzo from day one, I knew him since he started coaching in Rome.
"There are moments during the game that can change the entire season, in which all of us leaders must be with the team. We won the most important game at San Siro, but that doesn't mean we're already a team. This weekend there will be a very hard game, keeping your feet on the ground."
