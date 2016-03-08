Bartomeu: 'Dembele is better than Neymar, we will improve Rakitic contract'
15 April at 21:40Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu has said that Ousmane Dembele is better than Neymar and has also revealed that the club will hand an improved offer to Ivan Rakitic.
Rakitic has been linked with a move to Inter and a move away from Barcelona in the summer, as his current deal runs out in the summer of 2020.
Bartomeu was recently talking to TVE and he talked about a lot of things about the club and he said that he believes that Dembele is better than Neymar.
He said: "I explained that we have a project with Dembele and Coutinho with Neymar's money. Dembele's level is better now than Neymar's, he is a much better player than Neymar and has adapted."
On Rakitic, he said: "He means a lot for us and we certainly told him that we will improve his contract. Now it is not the sporting moment and we had to postpone it for economic reasons."
Barcelona face Manchester United in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final tomorrow.
