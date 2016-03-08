Barzagli reacts to Marotta Juventus exit
01 October at 19:55Juventus veteran defender Andrea Barzagli has reflect on Beppe Marotta's decision to step down as the Juventus CEO.
Marotta had announced his decision to leave the club as the CEO following the club's 3-1 win over Napoli and it was a shocking announcement indeed. Reports have linked him with Napoli and the FIGC, but Marotta has categorically denied his links with the FIGC.
Barzagli was recently talking to the press ahead of the Old Lady's Champions League game against Young Boys and he was asked to comment on Marotta's departure.
He said: "Personally. I'm sorry to see him go. I think the director is a great manager, he took me to Juventus in a difficult period of my career and from there they started great successes.
"I also think on a human level it will be difficult to find leaders of this value, who knows what the relationship between two professionals means. I will be very sorry, I wish him good luck and surely there will be a chance to talk about it in person."
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
