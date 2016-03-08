Batshuayi wanted AC Milan in January: the details
28 March at 15:45Michy Batshuayi wanted to join AC Milan in the January transfer window but the Rossoneri opted to sign Krzysztof Piątek instead. Sources have told Calciomercato.com that Chelsea offered the Belgian striker to the Rossoneri two months ago, when AC Milan were looking for a replacement for Gonzalo Higuain.
Batshuayi pushed to join the Rossoneri but Leonardo opted to sign the Poland striker instead. The 25-year-old left Valencia in the January transfer window and ended up at Crystal Palace where he has two goals in six appearances.
The player's desire, however, was to move to the San Siro but given Piatek's performances in North Italy, AC Milan will probably only remain a dream for the Belgian striker.
Piatek has 27 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions with Genoa and AC Milan so far this season. He joined AC Milan for € 35 million and he's signed a contract until June 2023.
