Bayer tell Liverpool and Napoli their conditions to sell Leno
05 June at 17:05
Bayer Leverkusen's sporting director, Rudy Völler, spoke to Bild about Napoli's interest in Bernd Leno, revealing that the Partneopei even made an offer for the goalkeeper back in 2017.
"In the end, he had a really good season. However, we figured that Bernd's will to leave would come back and with the arrival of Hradecky, we have a high-class successor," Völler concluded.
Leno is reportedly at the top of Napoli's wish list to replace Pepe Reina, who left to join AC Milan. The German international has a €28m release clause in his contract.
