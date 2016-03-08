Simone Verdi claims that he’s heading to Napoli.

The Bologna playmaker is coming off a tremendous season, scoring ten goals in Serie A action,

The 25-year-old rejected Napoli back in the winter,

Though he had a poor game for Italy last night in the 1-1 friendly draw with Bologna, he told Rai Sport that he had always been “coherent” in refusing the Azzurri back in the winter.

“I was coherent with my decision in January, I wasn’t saying no to the city of Naples, something I’ve shown by saying yes now.

“I’ve spoken with Ancelotti, it was a formal chat. I had Sarri at Napoli, I wasn’t saying no to his training methods.

“It was a yes to the city of Bologna, who gave me confidence when I had been relegated with Carpi.”