Verdi confirms: 'I'm going to Napoli'
05 June at 11:10Simone Verdi claims that he’s heading to Napoli.
The Bologna playmaker is coming off a tremendous season, scoring ten goals in Serie A action, and providing as many assists.
The 25-year-old rejected Napoli back in the winter, but has recently agreed to move there. The price is expected to be in the region of €25 million.
Though he had a poor game for Italy last night in the 1-1 friendly draw with Bologna, he told Rai Sport that he had always been “coherent” in refusing the Azzurri back in the winter.
“I was coherent with my decision in January, I wasn’t saying no to the city of Naples, something I’ve shown by saying yes now.
“I’ve spoken with Ancelotti, it was a formal chat. I had Sarri at Napoli, I wasn’t saying no to his training methods.
“It was a yes to the city of Bologna, who gave me confidence when I had been relegated with Carpi.”
