Bayern go shopping for Real winger to replace Ribery, Robben
12 September at 13:30Bayern want to find a replacement for Robben and Ribery, and have a rather surprising name on their list.
Say hello to Lucas Vazquez, who at 27 is still struggling to get playing time at Real Madrid.
With both Munich wingers ageing, someone like Vazquez would be a welcome addition to a club that has added fellow Liga stars Javi Martinez and Juan Bernat, as well as Thiago Alcantara in recent years.
Don Balon write that the Bavarians like the Spanish Vazquez, but he hasn’t started more than 16 Liga games in a season since returning to Madrid three years ago.
Would this really be different?
Back in summer Vazquez was linked to Liverpool and Arsenal, but nothing really came of it. He is best remembered by Juventus fans for being kicked to the floor by Mehdi Benatia in this year’s Champions League quarter-final, which allowed Cristiano Ronaldo to score the winner and knock the Old Lady out.
Go to comments