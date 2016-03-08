Bayern Munich confirm negotiations with Chelsea to sign Juve target
16 January at 17:50Bayern Munich are leading the race to sign Chelsea starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi and the Bavarian’s director of football Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed that the club is in talks to sign the 19-year-old who has refused to sign a contract extension with the Blues.
“We want to sign him”, Salihamidzic, a former Juve and Bayern Munich star told SportBild.
“We are convinced by his qualities and we are in talks with Chelsea”, he confirmed.
Hudson-Odoi’s contract expires in 2020 and the player has already informed Bayern about his desire to move at the club.
According to reports in Germany, however, the Blues have rejected a € 40 million bid.
Juve have also been linked with signing the talented English winger although the Serie A giants have made no offer to sign the promising footballer. If Hudson-Odoi fails to complete his move to Bayern in January, Juve could make an attempt to sign him next season but at the moment the Old Lady has not made any official move for the Englishman despite being in contact with Chelsea for Gonzalo Higuain.
