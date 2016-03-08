Bayern Munich overtake AC Milan in pursuit of Arsenal midfielder

Aaron Ramsey, whose contract with Arsenal expires next summer, has for quite some time been in discussions with AC Milan, after the renewal negotiations with the Gunners collapsed.

However, according to Bild , the Rossoneri risk losing their midfield target, as Bayern Munich have entered the discussions. In fact, the German newspaper adds that close contacts have already taken place, although it would be an advanced operation.

Milan, as mentioned, are interested in the Arsenal man, though the costs of the operation have put them off ever since the start. Ramsey is asking for a salary of €5m per year, €3m at the time of signing as well as a commission to his agents.

This, given Milan's situation with the FFP, could be the decisive factor. Even though Arsenal's former CEO, Ivan Gazidis, has now joined the Rossoneri, this might not be enough.