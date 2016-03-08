Bayern Munich remain interested in making move for Inter's Perisic permanent
10 March at 13:30Bayern Munich are strongly interested in enacting their buy option on Inter owned forward Ivan Perisic, but want to wait until the end of the season to decide, according to a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the Nerazzurri are confident that the German giants will make the move for the Croatian forward permanent. The Milanese club haven’t planned for a return of Perisic and believe that Bayern will purchase him because coach Hansi Flick is a big fan of the 31-year-old. Perisic can be deployed in a variety of offensive positions, giving Flick more options when lining up the side.
In addition, the €20 million price tag is seen as a good deal and allows the German club to make a low-cost acquisition in the summer, compared to buying Barcelona’s Philippe Coutinho, the report continues. The German club are hoping that Perisic will recover from his ankle injury soon, although a permanent move seems likely.
Apollo Heyes
