Bayern say 'yes' to Inter for Vidal
26 July at 10:15Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich have reportedly said 'yes' to Inter Milan's possible move for Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer.
It has been previously reported that Bayern are open to letting Vidal leave this summer and the midfielder has previously drawn links with the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as well.
Corriere dello Sport say that Bayern have said 'yes' to Inter's idea of signing Vidal and the nerazzurri will not make an offer to sign the former Old Lady star.
