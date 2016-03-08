Bayern targeting move for Inter star
10 October at 09:45Last year he proved to be one of the best defenders in Serie A and he is confirming these impressions at the beginning of the new campaign. Milan Skriniar is fundamental for Inter and after a little more than a year at the club, the Slovakian finds himself in the viewfinder of half of Europe.
After the interest of Manchester City and Barcelona last summer, there is now another big club in Bayern Munich ready to make an attempt to sign the centre-back.
Given the bad start of the season, the Bavarian management is thinking of improving the squad starting from the next January transfer market.
According to Tuttosport, Skriniar is on top of the list to reinforce the defence of Niko Kovac's team. Inter's evaluation of the player is at least 80 million euros, roughly the same amount paid by Liverpool for van Dijk.
For months Inter have been in contact with the agents of the player to find an agreement on a contract extension. The Nerazzurri are offering a salary of 2.5 million euros per season, while the request of the player is 3.5 million, with various clubs, including Bayern, lurking in the background and observing the situation with interest.
Go to comments