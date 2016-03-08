Bayern want Man City’s Sane, but at discounted price
02 November at 18:30German Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are still keen on signing English Premier League outfit Manchester City’s star winger Leroy Sane.
The 23-year-old was linked with a move to Bayern in the summer as he was identified as one the replacement for departed wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribéry who left the defending Bundesliga champions in the summer.
However, the deal collapsed after Sane suffered a serious injury in a pre-season match which ruled him out for the first-half of the season.
As per Bild cited by Calciomercato.com, Bayern are still interested in acquiring Sane’s services but are not willing to pay €100 million or more for the player which they were willing to do so in the summer.
Instead, it is believed that the Munich-based club’s hierarchy are only willing to offer €80 million for the German international who is still recovering from the injury and is unlikely to return to the field before January next year.
