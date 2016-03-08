Benatia confirms Strootman to Marseille
27 August at 12:38Juventus star defender Medhi Benatia is a very close friend of Kevin Strootman as both players have been playing for Roma during their career. The Morocco star left the Olimpico a few years ago while now it is Strootman’s turn to leave the capital as Roma have agreed to sell him to Marseille for € 25 million.
“I spoke to Kevin and we talked about the Velodrome”, Benatia said.
“He loves these challenges and he was very happy. Kevin will play under Rudi Garcia again. They know each other very well. Kevin is a super player and Garcia is an amazing manager. Strootman is a true leader and a top footballer.”
“He has great technical skills. I think he is very similar to Thiago Motta, Marseille have made an excellent signing.”
Strootman will travel to South of France today to undergo his medical tests with the Ligue 1 giants. The Dutchman was visibly moved when he left Trigoria for the last time yesterday.
