Strootman reduced to tears after last day in Trigoria
27 August at 09:30Roma star Kevin Strootman is set to join Marseille on a permanent deal.
The player will arrive in South France today to undergo his medical tests with the Ligue 1 giants who will pay € 25 million plus add-ons to welcome the player’s services.
Calciomercato.com exclusively reported yesterday that Roma had accepted Marseille's bid for the Dutchman.
According to Il Messaggero, Strootman is not happy to leave Roma at all. The Dutchman was visibly touched when he left the club’s training center for the last time yesterday.
The player had planned to end his career at the Olimpico and move permanently in the city.
Roma, however, decided that the offer of Marseille was too good to be snubbed and the Giallorossi accepted to sell the so-called ‘washing machine’.
Roma fans have been complaining about the club’s decision to sell Strootman, Alisson, and Nainggolan in the same transfer window. Giallorossi fans protested on social media and will probably criticize the club during today’s Serie A tie against Atalanta.
Strootman will sign a four-year, € 4,5 million-a-year deal.
Go to comments