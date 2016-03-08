Roma star Kevin Strootman is set to join Marseille on a permanent deal.​According to Il Messaggero, Strootman is not happy to leave Roma at all. The Dutchman was visibly touched when he left the club’s training center for the last time yesterday.The player had planned to end his career at the Olimpico and move permanently in the city.Roma, however, decided that the offer of Marseille was too good to be snubbed and the Giallorossi accepted to sell the so-called ‘washing machine’.Roma fans have been complaining about the club’s decision to sell Strootman, Alisson, and​Strootman will sign a four-year, € 4,5 million-a-year deal.