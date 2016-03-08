Benatia: 'I was unhappy at Juventus, I felt sick because I did not play'
04 March at 15:35Former Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia has revealed as to why he decided to leave Juventus in the January transfer window.
Benatia joined Juventus on an initial loan deal from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016 but the move was made permanent the next summer. After 3 seasons in total at the club, Benatia left Juventus this past January to join Al-Duhail.
Sky Italia caught up with Benatia recently and he opened up about his exit from the bianconeri.
He said: "When I went to Dubai on holiday in December, I decided not to want to stay at Juve. I was not happy and I talked with my family. It made me feel sick.
"I wanted to give my contribution on the field in a team that I was very good in. When Bonucci came back, Allegri told me he wanted to focus on me but things changed quickly.
"I'm not angry with the coach. The last game I played was the one against Milan. I had a good game but the next one I was out again.
"Allegri did well in Italy and also in the Champions League. We are talking about a coach who understands football but I do not know if he's the right one to win in Europe, I hope so."
