Benevento's winger, Enrico Brignola, has proved to be an important for the bottom side this season, attracting interest from multiple Serie A clubs ahead of this summer's transfer market.

The likes of Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina have all shown their interest in the 18-year-old. In fact, Fiorentina have already begun talks with Benevento for the player, however, they are yet to submit an official offer.

After a poor start to the season, Benevento will officially play Serie B football next season, although they did extraordinary well under new coach Roberti De Zerbi, considering the circumstances. The relegation, however, has not changed Benevento's stance on Brignola.