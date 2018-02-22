Benevento slap €15m price tag on Fiorentina, Milan and Napoli target
14 May at 20:10
Benevento's winger, Enrico Brignola, has proved to be an important for the bottom side this season, attracting interest from multiple Serie A clubs ahead of this summer's transfer market.
The likes of Milan, Napoli and Fiorentina have all shown their interest in the 18-year-old. In fact, Fiorentina have already begun talks with Benevento for the player, however, they are yet to submit an official offer.
After a poor start to the season, Benevento will officially play Serie B football next season, although they did extraordinary well under new coach Roberti De Zerbi, considering the circumstances. The relegation, however, has not changed Benevento's stance on Brignola.
According to the sources of Calciomercato.com, the club has slapped a €15m price tag on the attacker. It remains to be seen if any clubs will be interested at the price, or if Benevento will come down once the negotiations start.
