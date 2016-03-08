Benfica eye Paqueta for the midfield; swap deal with Milan possible

According to what our reporter Daniele Longo has learned , Benfica are the latest team to have joined the race for the 22-year-old's services. The management values Paqueta's qualities and he could soon become a serious market target for the club.

In order to avoid making a loss, Milan will have to sell the Brazilian for at least €28m. Given the circumstances, it's possible that the clubs could work on a broader operation, as the Portuguese side might be willing to include their starlet Florentino Luis in the deal.

The Rossoneri tried to sign the midfielder already in January, but the price tag was simply too high. It remains an idea, but Paqueta to Benfica could take off in the coming weeks.

After failing to express his full potential at AC Milan, Lucas Paqueta could leave the club this summer. The former Flamengo man has disappointed when given the chance and is now considered sellable by the Rossoneri, who could cash at the end of the season.