Bentancur-dependant: Juventus midfield needs reinforcing

There were two versions of Juventus who took the pitch against Lazio yesterday. The one with Rodrigo Bentancur, and the one without (via calciomercato).

This speaks volumes about the exponential growth of the Uruguayan midfielder, but also on the conditions of the Juventus midfield which suddenly looks to be Bentancur-dependent.



Because Lazio devoured the Bianconeri when Dybala and Ronaldo, Bonucci and De Ligt, Pjanic and then Emre Can were still on the field. Emre Can. Disastrous against Sassuolo, a ghost also against Lazio.



Can's performance is one that closes a circle of anti-management by the Bianconeri company, who first blindly bet on him and then unloaded and pushed him out, without success.



It isn't just the issue of Can though. With Khedira out for 6 months, free transfers Aaron Ramsey and Rabiot failing to fire, Juventus all of sudden are staring down the barrel of a completely disfigured midfield, only boasting the technical abilities of Pjanic.



So will the champions invest in the January market? It will be necessary as change is necessary. Fabio Paratici will have to sell, completing work that was left incomplete through the summer. But Juventus must also purchase.



Something specific is needed to tailor the 'Sarri-Ball' stereotype. Whether it is a pawn that can be exchanged with the same Emre Can, possibly Ivan Rakitic or Leandro Paredes, or a joker with a certain future like Sandro Tonali.



With Inter no doubt looking to reinforce this exact same area of concern, and Lazio nipping closely in the run for the scudetto, it only makes sense for Juventus to leave their ego at the door, and admit that they face some work to do to restore the elite level quality within this squad.



Anthony Privetera