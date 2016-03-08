Bentancur: 'I want to earn a starting spot'
30 September at 18:55Rodrigo Bentancur, Juventus midfielder, spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports the day after his team's victory over Napoli.
"It has been a very positive day. We have won against Napoli, the second best team in the league and increased the gap in the standings." Betancur told the press.
"We do not feel superior, but we are very greasy and know we are strong. We play every game to the maximum, also because we know that, being Juventus, every opponent will do the same.
"Young Boys? We want to win to put one foot in the next round, but we know it will be tough because as I said, all teams give their best against us.
"Cristiano? He is important for us, but this is a team sport, it is played in eleven men and those on the field will give their maximum.
"I am satisfied. I did not play much at the beginning, but in the last few matches, I played twice and also came on against Napoli. I have to try and earn more minutes and help the team.
"I need to play closer to the opponent's area, to try and score my first goal with Juventus. I do not score much, but sooner or later the goal will come.
"My goal for the season? To improve, to play as much as possible, and perhaps to win a starting position and to continue my growth," the Uruguayan concluded.
Go to comments