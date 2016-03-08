Bentancur on new Juventus contract: 'I want to win many more trophies with this club'

Juventus midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has said that he wants to win more trophies with the club.The Uruguayan signed a new deal with the bianconeri and extended his current contract till the summer of 2024. He appeared in 31 games in the Serie A this past season, scoring twice and assisting thrice.In the interview that Bentancur gave to Juventus TV after the extension of the contract, he said: "It is an incredible emotion, I am very happy and very happy to renew the contract for another two years. I want to make the most of this opportunity, improving as much as possible and bringing many other titles to this club.

It's an incredible club, they told me when I arrived that Juve was a family, and they showed it to me every year. It is one of the best three clubs in Europe, it is an honor to stay another five years here.



"New role? No, I like to play in midfield in any role, I'm a player who adapts very well, even in the national team. In today's football it is a key feature.



"I remember the first goal at Juve, a cross from Cancelo, I arrived in front of Ronaldo, it was a special day, the first goal with this shirt. Yes, I also remember the second goal, the crossfire against Fiorentina. I hope to make so many others like this. The goal is to win all this year with this club. Then I think everyone's dream is to win a World Cup with their national team."