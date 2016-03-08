Inter and Italy legend Beppe Bergomi shared his thoughts on Maurizio Sarri’s Chelsea. The Blues are currently on top of the Premier League table with nine points in three games and Bergomi believed Sarri has begun this new chapter of his career with the right foot: “I’ve read many interviews of Chelsea players and they are all happy to work with Sarri. His approach is different than Conte’s, especially at the beginning. Chelsea players seem to appreciate Sarri’s work, his impact was positive, for sure.”The former Italy defender, however, believes the former Napoli boss still needs to fix woes in his Chelsea side: “I still think Chelsea have some problems to fix at the back and Sarri, who is a perfectionist, will surely work on this. Jorginho? He is an important player for Sarri, he allowed Kante to chance his position on the pitch.”