Berlusconi congratulates Juventus on signing Ronaldo
15 July at 12:45Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has congratulated Juventus on signing Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.
The bianconeri thrashed out a 100 million euros deal for Ronaldo and announced it this past week to complete one of the biggest transfers in the history of football.
In an interview that Berlusconi recently gave to Il Giornale, he congratulated Juve on signing Ronaldo and said that the signing isn't good news at all for AC Milan.
He said: "What effect does it have?" For Milan, it has a terrible effect, but in truth, the arrival in the Italian league of an absolute champion like Cristiano Ronaldo is good news not only for Juventus , but for the whole Italian football, so I congratulate Juventus, its managers and its fans."
Ronaldo is expected to be unveiled as a Juventus player later today.
