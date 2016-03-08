Berlusconi skeptical about Milan Higuain move
01 August at 14:15Former AC Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi has revealed his skepticism about the club signing Gonzalo Higuain this summer.
It is said that Milan are close to signing Higuain on an initial loan deal along with Mattia Caldara in a swap deal involving Leonardo Bonucci, who has been intent on rejoining Juventus this summer.
In an interview that Berlusconi gave to Mattino recently, he revealed his skepticism about the rossoneri signing Higuain in exchange for Bonucci this summer. He said: "It is not for me give opinions on the management, there is a new property that makes its choices.
"Higuain? A champion that everyone would like to have , but I do not know if Milan will really buy him".
It is said that Higuain could still reject a loan move to Milan and has upped his wage demands.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
