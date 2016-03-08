Bernardeschi on being on the Juve bench: 'I will do a job when the time comes..'
07 September at 14:45Juventus winger Federico Bernardeschi has said that while he would be on the Juve bench, he would do a job to help the team whenever he is asked to do a job.
Bernardeschi did start a game for the Italian national team recently, in the 1-3 win over Armenia in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier which saw Andrea Bellotti score two goals to help the Azzurri come back from 1-0 down.
In an interview that Bernardeschi gave to Rai Sport, he talked about Maurizio Sarri and said: "Absolutely yes, I have a great relationship with the coach and it is not really about this that speaks. In other words, when a coach makes choices they are also independent of the assessment of the individual player and regards more certain aspects. It concerns more a week, the opponent, there are a thousand factors why a player can go to the bench.
"This does not depend on a single player unless of course the individual player does everything to stay on the bench. But if he is committed to the maximum, he has the qualities and his qualities are recognized, then there are a thousand other choices."
On being on the Juve bench, the Italian said: "Well sure, but we are in September. We are in September and there are 60 games to play and the season is long. I will have my opportunities and I will be ready when they call me, as I have always done "As I have always shown and I am calm about this, I have to tell the truth. And obviously every player has the ambition to play all 60 games and I am one of them. It is normal to play and everyone wants to play."
