Between Chelsea and China: the situation of Marek Hamsik
27 May at 18:00Napoli captain Marek Hamsik appears to be on the brink of leaving Napoli after spending ten years at the club. This season he broke Diego Maradona’s goal scoring record at the club, but a new challenge may be on the horizon for the Slovakian international sooner rather than later.
Hamsik recently revealed to Slovak Sport that a move to the Chinese Super League is on the cards, a transfer that would result in a hefty salary for the 30-year-old.
His father even spoke on the subject, saying "He's 60 percent likely to go to China. Their interest is serious, but negotiations are not easy. His manager is going to talk to the club."
While he may elect to grab the cash and pursue a new challenge in China, the situation is blurred a bit by the current coaching carousel. With Ancelotti in at Napoli and outgoing manager Maurizio Sarri possibly joining Chelsea in the near future, Hamsik will likely be presented with another option as his tactician of three years could very well seek to bring him to London.
If that is the case, it would perhaps be the only opportunity for him to take a crack at playing in the Premier League, something that many players simply cannot pass up.
