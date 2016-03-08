Big swap deal emerging on Juventus-PSG axis?
22 December at 17:00The January transfer market is approaching and Serie A champions Juventus will try to identify the best opportunities to improve Maurizio Sarri's squad. The priority is to get rid of some player, with Mandzukic close to a move to Qatar, while Perin and Pjaca are other players set to leave.
And with them, Emre Can also has his suitcase in hand, despite the serious injury of Khedira which has narrowed the midfield solutions for Sarri. The meeting with the German's agent reiterated the willingness of the player to change the air after 5 months of misunderstanding.
From France, in particular, from RMC Sport (via calciomercato.com), further confirmations have arrived of an exchange with PSG which would involve Leandro Paredes, a footballer greatly appreciated by Sarri.
The Ligue 1 champions are in talks in these hours to sign Paqueta from AC Milan but they are not losing sight of the German, who was excluded from the Champions League list in August and who never entered the schemes of Allegri's successor.
The crux of the negotiation remains the formula, given that the two clubs are discussing on the basis of an exchange of loans, with the methods and numbers of possible options to buy to be defined.
