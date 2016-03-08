Biglia proves his leadership traits, travels with squad despite injury
11 May at 11:55Lucas Biglia has asked Rino Gattuso to be included in the squad, despite having a prominent back injury which will keep him out of action.
Recently, Gattuso was asked about Biglia and his fitness in a press conference and the Italian revealed that he is included in the squad and will travel, but he will be unable to feature.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that it was Biglia who wanted Gattuso to do so as he wanted to be with the squad despite his injury. He wanted to be close to the players at a vital point of the season, as the rossoneri still gun for a top four spot in the league.
The outlet also states that Biglia can also be on the bench despite the injury and despite not having to play the game due to the back problem that he suffered against Bakayoko.
This shows how much of a leader the midfielder is and the situation is in stark contrast to Tiemoue Bakayoko, who refused to come on for Biglia in the win over Bologna.
