Biglia's agent: 'I will hold new contract talks with AC Milan on Wednesday, Milan is the priority'
15 April at 22:45The agent of AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia was exclusively speaking to Calciomercato's Daniele Longo and he talked about the Argentine's future at the San Siro.
Biglia has been linked with moves away from Milan and rumors have said that he could be prepared to join a Chinese club soon and could also head back to Argentina in the summer.
His agent Enzo Montepaone told us: "I will arrive in Italy on Wednesday to talk to Milan.
"Boca Juniors is a very important club that has my and Lucas's respect but it's not the time to go back to Argentina".
On interest from Marseille: "I cannot confirm an interest today, there are other situations at stake like the possible renewal. The priority remains AC Milan".
On interest from China: "It's a year ago interest. A lot of things can happen but he wants to make history in Milan."
"Lucas is one who pulls the group together, he wants harmony, the good of the team. As Gattuso also said, for him, the dressing room is like a church."
