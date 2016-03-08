Biographer praises Icardi and reveals why he should join Napoli over Juve after Inter exit

09 July at 14:30
Mauro Icardi is out of Antonio Conte's technical project at Inter Milan and is destined to leave the Nerazzurri this summer, despite joining the team's training camp in Lugano. In the meantime, Paul Fontanesi, the co-author of his biography, spoke to Radio Marte and reflected on the Argentinian's situation at the San Siro.

"Icardi is a serious guy and dedicated to his work. Many times players give a few hours to those who have to write their book but Icardi instead dedicated me a week or even 10 days and not a few hours a day but whole days and this demonstrates his interest in making everything perfect," he said.

"In his private life, Icardi is a very simple boy. If he were to join Napoli I would be very happy, I would put the club among the priorities because of the city, the management, the ambitions and I think it would be very good. Should he ask me for advice, I would tell him to go there and not to Turin," Fontanesi added.

